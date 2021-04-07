TMC's Derek O'Brien writes to EC over 'sexual assault' of minor in Hoogly by CRPF jawan

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission regarding the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl by a CRPF jawan in West Bengal's Hoogly mere hours before the third phase polling began, calling it a 'gruesome' and 'heart-breaking'.

In his letter, O'Brien requested a detailed investigation be initiated at the earliest against the perpetrator.

"In a gruesome and heart-breaking turn of events, the very CRPF that has been deployed to poll-bound Tarakeshwar, Hooghly to maintain the law and order, has become responsible for brutal and vicious attack on a minor, school-going girl," the letter read.

In the letter, O'Brien said that early on Tuesday morning, immediately before the polls, a spot adjacent to the sanctuary of the Ramnagar Primary School became the site of a horrific crime.

"The CRPF has specifically been deputed by the Election Commission of India to ensure 'free and fair poll' and 'maintain law and order.' In fact, a large number of CRPF personnel were deployed in Hooghly just ahead of the polls. However, not only have such personnel failed ... but also are engaging in activities involving moral turpitude," the TMC leader said.

He requested a detailed investigation must be initiated at the earliest against the perpetrator(s) of the horrific and gruesome crime and the necessary and appropriate legal action must be taken.

Following the attack, an official complaint has been lodged with the Tarakeshwar Police Station, following which an FIR has been registered.

After a day of turmoil, voting for the third phase of the tightly contested West Bengal assembly elections ended on Tuesday evening with a voter turnout of 77.68 per cent.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), some instances of violence and brawls were reported in a few areas and some arrests have been made.

The Hooghly district and the Goghat constituency recorded the highest turnout of voters with 79.89 per cent and 84.71 per cent respectively. The districts of Howrah and South 24 Parganas registered a turnout of 77.92 per cent and 76.94 per cent respectively.

The fourth phase of polling will take place on April 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

—ANI