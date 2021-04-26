Tirupati converted into containment zone

Tirupati: With corona cases recorded in each and every division of the city, the authorities have designated Tirupati as a containment zone.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha on Monday said that the decision was taken in the context of the central government's directives on controlling the virus' spread.

A meeting of representatives of business and commercial organisations, police officials, and public representatives, was organised at the municipal corporation, to decide ways and means to control the Covid pandemic's spread in the city which is the gateway to Tirumala - the world's richest Hindu temple.

Tirupati city corporation commissioner Girisha said that the onus of controlling the spread of corona, lies with the people themselves. He said that along with containment measures, the administration is following up on completing the vaccination process.

--IANS