8,571 Tibetans get vaccinated against Covid-19

Dharamsala: A total of 8,571 Tibetans in India and Nepal have been vaccinated against Covid-19 till date, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said on Friday.

This week, 14 symptomatic and 15 asymptomatic patients were reported. The oldest among them was 89 years and the youngest was 17 years.

However, no death was reported this week.

Quoting Tenzin Tsundue of CTA's Covid-19 taskforce, the Administration said Delek Hospital has now been authorised as a vaccination centre in Dharamsala and the upcoming vaccine session at the hospital will be held on April 5, 7 and 9.

He said those above 60 years will be administered free of cost while those above 45 years to 60 years will only have to pay Rs 150 per dose free of administration cost.

As for the pandemic status, the total number of cases in the Tibetans across and India and Nepal rose to 1,720, out of which there are 1,576 recoveries, 97 active cases, and 47 deaths.

As for the weekly status of quarantine, 532 Tibetans are said to have quarantined, of which 210 are home and 322 at the institutional quarantine.

The distribution of Sorig immune boosters till now stands at 28,387 units. The mass testing drive covered 1,000 Tibetans in India.

Appealing to get themselves vaccinated, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on March 6 took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a state-run Zonal Hospital near his residence here.

After getting the jab, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Laureate thanked the Central and the state governments for facilitating him to get the jab.

He appealed to all eligible, especially 'patients', to come forward and get themselves vaccinated for the greater benefit.

"This is very important so I took that and I want to share that more people should have the courage to take this injection."

—IANS