Thunderstorm With Rain Likely in Delhi on Tuesday, Says IMD

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday recorded the maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius as the pre-monsoon rains eluded the city throughout the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As a precursor to the southwest monsoon, moderate intensity rain was expected on Monday. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain in the city on Tuesday.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during the next 48 hours," the IMD said.

The city recorded reduced humidity at 39 per cent at 5.30 pm compared to 70 per cent at 8.30 am. The minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the usual for the season. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday.—PTI