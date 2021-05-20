Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind very likely at isolated places today

Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, on 21st May

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

All India Impact Based Weather Warning Bulletin (Thursday 20 May 2021 Time of Issue: 0800 hours IST)

20 May (Day 1): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at

isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, West Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

21 May (Day 2): ♦Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala & Mahe and

Lakshadweep and with lightning at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Vidarbha, Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Heavy Rainfall at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Assam & Meghalaya.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, Southwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts; East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea. Fishermen

are advised not to venture into these areas.

22 May (Day 3): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Bihar and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated

places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) likely over Southwest &

adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts, East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

23 May (Day 4): ♦Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over West Rajasthan and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated

places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Southwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likelyover

East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

24 May (Day 5): ♦Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands; with lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over West Rajasthan and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated

places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely over Southwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal,

and along & off Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely over East central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.



