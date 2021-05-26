Those who believe in humanity should come together to defeat terror, radicalisation, says PM Modi on Buddha Purnima

New Delhi: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that who believe in humanity will come together to defeat terror and radicalization.

"The life of Gautam Buddha was about peace, harmony, and co-existence, today there are still forces remaining whose existence remains on spreading hate terror and mindless violence. Such forces do not believe in liberal democratic forces. The need of the hour is for those who believe in humanity to come together and defeat terror and radicalisation," the Prime Minister said while delivering the keynote address on the occasion of Vesak Global Celebrations.

He further said that Lord Buddha's teachings and the importance given to social justice can become a global unifying force, and added that Lord Buddha was the reservoir of brilliance for the entire universe.

"From him (Buddha), we all could draw light from time to time and take the path of compassion, universal responsibility, and welfare," he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister added, "Buddha taught us to defy appearances and trust in the final triumph of Truth and Love".

PM Modi urged everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals of Lord Buddha, and thanked the first responders, front-line health care workers, doctors, nurses, and volunteers for selflessly risking their lives to serve others in need every day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also expressed condolences to those who have suffered and lost their near and dear ones.

The Prime Minister noted that the pandemic has affecetd every nation across the world and left a huge economic impact, and acknowledged the individuals and organisations who rose to the occasion and contributed their bit in the fight against the pandemic and said their actions were aligned with the teaching of Lord Buddha.

However, he reminded people that while continuing the fight against COVID-19, the world should not lose sight of other big challenges like climate change.

PM Modi said that "reckless lifestyle" of the present generation threatens the coming generations and noted that weather patterns are changing, glaciers are melting and rivers and forests are in danger.

"We can not let our plants remain wounded. Lord Buddha put emphasis on a way of life where respect for mother nature is paramount," PM Modi added. (ANI)