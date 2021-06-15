Teacher, accused in sexual abuse case, seeks CBI probe

Kochi: A teacher, accused in a sexual abuse case, on Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court, seeking a CBI investigation "to bring out the truth of the allegations" against him. In his plea, Padmarajan submitted that he was a strong sympathizer of a particular political party and supported the Citizenship Amendment Act through his Facebook post. He alleged that it ''provoked'' a particular community, those who are a majority in that area and an allegation was levelled against him that he had sexually abused a 10 year-old girl, a student of his school. Due to the seriousness of allegations and sensitive nature of the charges, the government entrusted the probe to the Crime Branch, headed by an IG rank officer. Padmarajan submitted that though hundreds of witnesses were questioned and a scientific oral testimony of those acquainted with the facts was carried out, police could not come to the conclusion that the petitioner committed offences punishable under the provisions of the POCSO Act. He said the case was handed over to a Special Investigation Team of local police after a hue and cry by a particular political group during the Assembly elections. He alleged that the SIT probe was not going in the right direction and one way or the other, they wanted to close the investigation by implicating him in the POCSO offence. Seeking a CBI probe, he submitted that only a fair and impartial investigation can reveal the truth. PTI