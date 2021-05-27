Top
Home > India News > Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, MDMK Chief Vaiko Demand Recall of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, MDMK Chief Vaiko Demand Recall of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel

 The Hawk |  27 May 2021 3:59 PM GMT

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, MDMK Chief Vaiko Demand Recall of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel
X

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel for imposing 'anti-people' laws in the union territory.

The action of administrator Patel in forcibly bringing in "anti-people" regulations to "alienate Muslims" living there is causing anguish, Stalin tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office should intervene in the matter and ease him out of the office of administrator, he said adding "our country's strength is pluralism."

MDMK chief Vaiko, pointing to Development Authority Regulations and those on anti-social activity and animal preservation besides others said these were strongly condemnable as it infringed on the "basic rights" of the Lakshadweep people. The MDMK top leader, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, fully backed the demand for the recall of administrator Patel.—PTI

Updated : 27 May 2021 3:59 PM GMT
Tags:    Tamil Nadu CM   MK Stalin   MDMK   Vaiko Demand   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X