Suvendu Adhikari apprises PM Modi about situation in Bengal

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and discussed the political situation in the state along with other issues.

It is believed that the meeting lasted for around 45 minutes, during which Adhikari had a detailed discussion with the Prime Minister on the political situation in the eastern state, including the latest developments, among other issues, sources said.

As per the sources, Adhikari briefed the Prime Minister about the violence 'unleashed' against the BJP workers and the 'atmosphere of fear' created for the saffron cadre in West Bengal.

On Tuesday, Adhikari had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda in the national capital. Sources said that Adhikari had apprised Shah and Nadda about the sentiments prevailing in the saffron cadre after the unsuccessful attempt to dislodge the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the Assembly polls conducted in March-April this year.

The BJP's central leadership had called Adhikari to Delhi following which he had reached the national capital on Monday night.

After the meeting with Shah, Adhikari had tweeted: "Discussed several matters and sought blessings for Bengal. Honourable HM assured, he was and he will be there for Bengal always."

Later on Tuesday evening, Adhikari met Nadda at his residence.

"Glad to meet the Honourable National President of BJP JP Nadda Ji. Discussed critical issues of Bengal and there solutions. Be rest assured that the party is beside each and every karyakarta all the time," he had tweeted after the meeting.

