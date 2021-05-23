Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was constantly on move, used multiple SIM cards to avoid arrest

New Delhi: Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is the prime accused in the murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, while evading arrest, crossed the borders of seven States and Union Territories during the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, Delhi Police informed.

The 38-year-old wrestler was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital on Sunday morning while he was on a two-wheeler trying to escape from the clutches of Delhi Police.

According to Delhi Police, after the death of Sagar Dhankar on the intervening night of May 4-May 5, the Olympic medallist kept changing his location never staying at a place for long. He used multiple SIM cards to hide his location and crossed the borders of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab to evade the Police.

"Kumar went to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and stayed at an 'Ashram' of a renowned holy man. He returned to Delhi the next day. While on his way back, he was spotted on Meerut toll plaza. From Delhi, He went to Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and from there to Chandigarh," the police said.

Delhi Police informed that from Chandigarh the Olympic medallist went to Bhatinda in Punjab, and then returned to Chandigarh.

"He came to Gurugram. Stayed there for some time and then came to West Delhi. He was arrested from Mundka today on a two-wheeler with his associate Ajay," the police added.

Police further informed that a man named Bablu initially helped Kumar in hiding from the police. "Bablu is a resident of Bahadurgarh. He informed us about the car Kumar was using," police said.

The medallist is the prime accused in the alleged murder of a young wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasaal Stadium in the Model Town area of northwest Delhi.

Police had been raiding several places in Delhi and neighbouring states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, in search of the wrestler.

Kumar's anticipatory bail was rejected by the Delhi court and a look-out-circular (LOC) and a non-bailable-warrant (NBW) were issued against him.

Police had also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, a reward of Rs 50,000 for information of his associate Ajay Bakkarwala.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment. (ANI)