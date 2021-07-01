Top
SC to hear plea seeking guidelines for Speakers on MLAs, MPs disqualification after 2 weeks

 The Hawk |  1 July 2021 7:19 AM GMT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed the matter for hearing after two weeks on a petition seeking guidelines for the Speakers to take action on disqualification of MLAs and MPs.


"We will hear the matter after two weeks," said a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana.


The top court said that Karnataka had faced the same issue and asked the petitioner to read the Karnataka judgement and come back after that.


The petition filed before the apex court stated that there is an urgent necessity for laying down certain guidelines to govern the conduct of Speakers or presiding officers of Houses and providing a time frame within which they must meaningfully implement.


The apex court was hearing a petition filed by one R Mukherjee. (ANI)


Updated : 1 July 2021 7:19 AM GMT
