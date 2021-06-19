Stalin wishes his 'beloved brother' Rahul Gandhi Happy Birthday

Top
 The Hawk |  19 Jun 2021 3:32 PM GMT

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday calling him "my beloved brother".

In a tweet Stalin said: "Wishing my beloved brother @RahulGandhi on his birthday and I join others in praising his selfless, untiring work to establish an egalitarian India in every aspect. His commitment to the ethos of the Congress Party has been exemplary."

Earlier Stalin had extended birthday wishes to Gandhi over the phone.

—IANS

