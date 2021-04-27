Soldier kills self in J&K's Ramban

Jammu: A soldier reportedly shot himself dead on Tuesday in an army centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Police sources said the slain soldier was identified as Asangeppa Madar belonging to Karnataka. He reportedly used his service rifle to shoot himself inside an army centre in Banihal area.

"After hearing gunshots, his colleagues rushed to the spot where he was lying in a pool of blood.

"He was immediately shifted to the hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

"An FIR has been lodged and investigation started to ascertain all the facts," police sources said.

