Naqvi terms Loni incident 'dangerous conspiracy to tear apart communal harmony'

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday expressed his disappointment over the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Loni and stated that an 'unfortunate criminal incident' was communalised to tear apart the harmony in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "A syndicate has again become active to defame India. The syndicate is also trying to tear apart the communal harmony in the country. The incident was an unfortunate criminal incident, but the matter was communalised."



The Union Minister also mentioned that action will be taken against the criminals and their masters.

"The conspiracy to defame India will not succeed. This is not the first time the syndicate has done things like this. Sometimes they start returning the awards, them they claim that the democracy has ended in the country," he added.

"Their attempt to tear apart the communal harmony in the country will not be accepted by the people and the system," he added.

Recently a video went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man.

Ghaziabad Police filed FIR against nine entities, including Twitter India in connection with the Loni incident.

In the FIR, the Police said, "There is no communal angle to the incident in Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off. The following entities -- The Wire, Rana Ayyub, Mohammad Zubair, Dr Shama Mohammed, Saba Naqvi, Maskoor Usmani, Salman Nizami -- without checking the fact, started giving communal colour to the incident on Twitter and suddenly they started spreading messages to disrupt the peace and bring differences between the religious communities." (ANI)