India News > Security forces recover 19 grenades in J&Ks Poonch

Security forces recover 19 grenades in J&K's Poonch

 The Hawk |  9 May 2021 4:15 PM GMT

Security forces recover 19 grenades in J&Ks Poonch
Jammu: Security forces recovered 19 grenades on Sunday in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said security forces including local police and 16 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation in Phaglain Surankote area of Poonch district after receiving specific intelligence reports.

"Security forces recovered 19 grenades which were hidden inside a natural cave. The recovery of these grenades has prevented the militants from using these for disruptive activities", police said.

Updated : 9 May 2021 4:15 PM GMT
Tags:    Security   J&K's Poonch   

The Hawk


