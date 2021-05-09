Security forces recover 19 grenades in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: Security forces recovered 19 grenades on Sunday in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said security forces including local police and 16 Rashtriya Rifles launched a search operation in Phaglain Surankote area of Poonch district after receiving specific intelligence reports.

"Security forces recovered 19 grenades which were hidden inside a natural cave. The recovery of these grenades has prevented the militants from using these for disruptive activities", police said.

—IANS