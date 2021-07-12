SC grants week's time to petitioner seeking restrain on social media platforms from carrying Islamophobic content

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday granted the petitioner a week's time and fixed the matter for further hearing after a week over the latter's plea seeking the direction to restrain social media platforms from carrying Islamophobic content.





The petitioner was also seeking direction for a CBI or NIA probe against Twitter, its users involved in putting out "inflammatory posts."





"We are giving you (the petitioner) a week's time to study the New Information Technology (IT) Rules and we will hear the matter after a week," the bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana said.





The petitioner, Khaja Aijazuddin had moved the Apex Court seeking appropriate directions for online social media not to allow the platform for targetting on religious lines.





The Apex court, after hearing the petition filed by Aijazuddin, asked as to whether the recent IT rules deal with the issue (the petition) or not.





During the course of the hearing today, the CJI, leading the bench of the Apex Court, said, there are already petitions pending in this court. "Have you (the petitioner) examined the recent IT Rules 2021? as it is taking care of all such kind of issues arising."





He further said that it is not mentioned in the new IT Rules 2021.





The CJI also asked the petitioner whether any representative has been given to the Central government in the case or not and fixed the matter for further hearing after a week. (ANI)



