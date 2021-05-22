Samyukta Kisan Morcha writes to PM Modi, seeks resumption of talks

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking resumption of talks with farmers over their demand for repeal of three new farm laws and said they will be constrained to announce further intensification of the struggle if they do not get "a constructive and positive response" from the government by May 25.

The letter said that they were writing the letter "a few days before our struggle completes six months".



It said the protesting farmers do not wish to expose anyone to the health hazards of the pandemic, "but cannot also give up on the struggle, as it is a matter of life and death, and also of future generations".

"Any democratic government would have repealed the three laws that have been rejected by the farmers in whose name these were enacted, and seized the opportunity to provide legal guarantee of MSP to all farmers..... as the head of the government of the largest democracy in the world, the onus of resuming a serious and sincere dialogue with the farmers lies with you", the letter said.

The SKM also said the government must deploy all the energy and resources at its command to respond to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has now spread to rural areas as well.

"The only way to do so would be to ensure free treatment to all COVID patients, provide free ration and livelihood support to all the needy citizens and offer free vaccination to all within six months. We are sure that all of this is indeed possible if there is a political will," the letter said.

Farmer leaders said that being the world's largest democracy, the government should show maturity and consider the demands of farmers.

They said enforcing the laws "which have been rejected by the farmers is against the democratic and human ethos of the country".

The farmer leaders said they believe in peaceful movement and will continue with peaceful protest. (ANI)