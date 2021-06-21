Top
Home > India News > RPF SI in CBI custody for seeking bribe from tea stall owner

RPF SI in CBI custody for seeking bribe from tea stall owner

 The Hawk |  21 Jun 2021 5:45 PM GMT

RPF SI in CBI custody for seeking bribe from tea stall owner
New Delhi: A sub-inspector with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has landed in CBI custody for seeking Rs 7,000 bribe from a tea stall owner in Madhya Pradesh for allowing him to install a tin shed at his shop.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested the sub-inspector, identified as Dharam Pal Singh, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the complainant.

Singh is the in-charge of an RPF Chowki in Banapur area in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh.

A case was registered on a complaint lodged by the tea stall owner in which it was alleged that the SI had demanded a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant for allowing him to install a tin shed at his shop opposite the Dolaria railway station in Hoshangabad district.

It was further alleged that the accused later negotiated the bribe to Rs 7,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

"Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused," the CBI said in a statement, adding that Singh will be produced before a competent court.

—IANS

Updated : 21 Jun 2021 5:45 PM GMT
