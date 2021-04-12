Revolt Brewing In DRDO

New Delhi (The Hawk): A fully contrived top to bottom ranks revolt in the otherwise bovine crucial Indian Army is insidiously brewing in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) simply because its guest houses, meant for its constantly doing to-n-fro, going helter-skelter, shuffling in a jet like speed all throughout the country + maintain abject secrecy, incognito personality, inconspicuousness etc are being blatantly misused by letting "outsiders" (from civilians to bureaucrats to politicians to enquiries to cops to NIA to civilian investigations to what-have-you) totally spoiling the sacrosanct atmosphere within those guest houses whose very secrecy is now being peddled without any ado of any kind. It would be alright if the DRDO is not held responsible for that. But if there is a slight 'mishap' the DRDO officials --- from top to bottom --- will be held responsible, but that's simply not on…Further, they can't complain about it as otherwise that would tantamount to gross indiscipline which would summarily reach up to court martial and denial of all monetary etc facilities which otherwise are fully deserving for them. Under the circumstances, they thus have decided to go for a flash strike, pen down, tool down, arms down, be statue.

Presuming if there is indeed a strike what then? Neat Rs 3.62 Lac Cr down the drain. How? That amount is 2021's budget amount for it. Right from day one of the beginning of the year, the amount is distributed blow-by-blow in all spheres upto a single paisa. The moment there is a strike, a series of chain reactions will instantly develop, will result into collapse of all projects, entire money down the drain. Imaginable? Well…It is for the Government to answer that.

As of now, the defence personnel without being quoted wonder, why Mumbai's DRDO guest house is being used for series of interrogations on charges against resigned Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh Mumbai top cops etc? For that matter, why many days in the same DRDO guest house were used in regard to interrogations of numerous personalities relating to film star Sushant Singh suicide case? So many valuable mandays of defence were lost resulting in huge losses of all kinds. That could easily have led to some serious, sensitive losses for the defence and the country as such. Who then would have taken responsibility for that?

Nonetheless, DRDO officials of all strata have unanimously decided to prevent the Government from holding any further civilian enquiries in their guest houses just because they are strategically located far from madding crowds of the inhabitation. If they are resisted to do that, they will put in their papers and lay off works howsoever important, sensitive they be.