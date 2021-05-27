R&AW chief, IB director get one-year extension

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday extened the tenures of Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Chief, Samant Kumar Goel, and Intelligence Bureau Director, Arvind Kumar, by oner year.

Both Goel and Kumar are 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who were to retire on June 30 this year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension in service of both Goel and Kumar for a period of one year beyond their present tenure ending June 30.

An order issued by the Minstry of Personnel on Thursday mentioned that both the IPS officers, holding two key posts, have been given extension in service "in relaxation of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16(1A) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rule, 1958".

As per the order, Goel's service was extended for one year as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing. The order also mentioned that Kumar's service has been extended by one year as Director, Intelligence Bureau.

Goel was appointed as the Chief of R&AW on June 26, 2019, replacing Anil Dhasmana. He had been instrumental in handling the Punjab militancy crisis at its peak in 1990s.

Goel also played an important role in planning the February 2019 Balakot air strikes following the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF troopers.

He was instrumental in planning the 2016 'surgical strikes' carried out by the armed forces following the Uri terror attack.

Goel was also posted as in-charge consular affairs in Dubai and London.

Kumar, who is considered to be an expert on Kashmir, was also appointed as IB Director on June 26, 2019. He was involved in tackling Left Wing Extremism while in IB.

An Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS, Kumar headed the IB in Bihar. Before that, he looked after its administration and inquiry branches.

