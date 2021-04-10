Ravi Shankar Prasad Lists Rahul Anti India

New Delhi (The Hawk): Otherwise fully protocol abiding, disciplined, cogent, synonymous with calling-spade-the-spade, Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

in a rare flagrant outburst has lambasted Rahul Gandhi terming him anti-India because he has advised Narendra Modi to exaggeratedly import vaccines from foreign countries to comply with anti-COVID19 Jan/shot to each and every countryman with out any delay of any lest they are CORONAVIRUS affected and spread it insidiously among all and sundry (if there be any in COVID19 that is, chances of which are virtually zero).

Ravi Shankar Prasad outwardly opines/comments that such remarks from Rahul Gandhi are fully uncalled for as they fully point to his being anti-country, pro-foreign countries. If it is notso, he word not canvas for foreign countries and disparage/denounce India in the international arena. By denouncing India due to so called shortage of vaccines

he only is evincing himself as alter ego to foreign countries and no love lost for India, come what may. This way, he only proves that he wants to internationalise India with its very ethos blown in wind ephemerally with no euphemism attached to it at all.

Rahul, The Enfant Terrible inherently preferring to "speak oy truth and nothing else but only truth, remains glued to what he said and is just not prepared for a volte face in any way. What now says Ravi Shankar Prasad?