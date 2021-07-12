Rao Inderjit Singh takes charge as Union Minister of State in MCA

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Rao Inderjit Singh took charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry Corporate Affairs (MCA), here today. Before taking charge as Union Minister of State for MCA, Shri Singh already holds Union Minister of State (Independent Charges) for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation as also for the Ministry of Planning.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Shri Rajesh Verma (right) welcomes Shri Rao Inderjit Singh as Union Minister of State for Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Shri Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Gurgaon constituency in Haryana in the 17th Lok Sabha. He is currently serving his 5th term as an MP. Active in public service for over 4 decades, Shri Singh was earlier a Member of Legislative Council (MLA) from Jatusana Vidhan Sabha in Haryana and served as Minister in state Government of Haryana.





Shri Singh has done graduation and LL.B from Delhi University. Shri Singh, an advocate and agriculturist by profession, is 71 years old and is also an active political and social worker.





Shri Singh is a descendent of Rao Tula Ram, Freedom Fighter of India's 1st War of Independence in 1857.



