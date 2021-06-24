Top
Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Kochi, Karwar

 The Hawk |  24 Jun 2021 5:29 AM GMT

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday set out on a two-day visit to Karnataka's Karwar and Kerala's Kochi to review some of the ongoing projects.


While visiting Kochi, he will review the progress in construction work of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC).


"Leaving New Delhi on a two-day visit to Karwar and Kochi. Shall review the ongoing infrastructure development at Karwar and also the progress of construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) at Kochi. Looking forward to this visit," the Minister tweeted. (ANI)


Updated : 24 Jun 2021 5:29 AM GMT
Tags:    Rajnath Singh   Kochi   Karwar   

