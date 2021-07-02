Tributes pour in for doctors, medical professionals

New Delhi: Through a song conceived especially in honour of the thousands of medical practitioners and healthcare workers who have put their lives on the line during the pandemic, two enterprising musicians cum doctors have come together to launch a music single titled 'Bloody White Coat' to shed light on healthcare workers being subjected to violence and abuse as they try to contain the virus.





This motivational Hindi track is produced by The Spindoctor (Sanjay Meriya) in collaboration with rapper G-Doc (Gshaan Mukharjee) who have been working tirelessly helping those affected ever since the pandemic broke out as frontline healthcare workers.





The Spindoctor explains, "Please let this track which is the collective voice of the healthcare fraternity across India, serve as a wakeup call to condemn violence on doctors. Today patients approach doctors not with faith but fear, not with hope but hostility. When you become a doctor, you know there's a risk of contracting infection and we are mentally prepared for that since it's an occupational hazard. But getting beaten up and called names, that isn't something we signed up for. Violence against doctors in India is a developing epidemic in itself and there needs to be stringent laws and strict law enforcement to ensure an optimum working environment for healthcare professionals in our country. It is truly disheartening to see Indian doctors on the brink of a major silent crisis, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and this is detrimental for the furtherance of a happy and healthy society."





Cancer care centre Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC) marked the completion of 25 years with the unveiling of an MRI centre and facilities that improve accessibility of all. A ceremony organised by them on Doctors' Day thanked medical professionals for their relentless and selfless efforts. Rakesh Chopra, Chairman Governing Council of RGCIRC says: "RGCIRC today is a manifestation of a dream envisioned by few selfless philanthropists with frugal resources but strong determination to help provide qualitative, affordable cancer care with easy access to a large number of people suffering from cancer. It is the epic saga of toil, struggle and selfless service that has led RGCIRC to what it is today."





As the world faced pandemic, our lives took a backseat but the responsibility fell on the shoulders of our frontline workers. Our doctors have been tirelessly and wholeheartedly working to save us, our people and nation, recognises incense brand Zed Black, which underwent a packaging change to honour frontline workers and Covid warriors.





"One of the most popular communities on our platform is on Health and during the pandemic, we saw interest in it increase even more, with doctors turning into first-time content creators to give public access to the right and credible information. We also saw amazing content coming from nurses, sanitation workers, ASHA workers, ambulance drivers, Covid survivors and more people," says Tamseel Hussain, Founder & CEO -- pluc.tv, a creator economy platform.





"The idea was always to disseminate accurate information even from a remote part of the country where I am located. I was so glad that my content was able to help patients be well informed, even if in a small way so that they don't believe on Whatsapp forwards and look for reliable information," says Abhishek Tandon, one of the active content creators on pluc.tv.

—IANS

