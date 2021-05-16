Rajeev Satav was upcoming leader with much potential: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolence over the sudden demise of Rajeev Satav, Congress in-charge of Gujarat who lost his life due to Covid on Sunday, saying he was an "upcoming leader with much potential".

"Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajeev Satav, passed away in a hospital here after a 23-day long battle with Covid-19, party officials said here on Sunday.

He was 46, and belonged to the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Satav had developed Covid symptoms on April 19 and a swab test turned out to be positive on April 21. He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune and as his condition worsened, a week later he was put on a ventilator.

After a brief spell of recovery, Satav's condition again deteriorated since the last week and he remained in the ICU where he succumbed early on Sunday.

--IANS