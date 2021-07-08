Raj Kumar Singh takes charge as Cabinet Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shri Raj Kumar Singh assumed charge as Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy .





Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving the responsibility , Shri R.K. Singh said that the Prime Minister has shown great confidence and we will live upto that.





In his brief interaction with media after assuming charge , Shri Singh further added that we have achieved targets of electrification set by the Prime Minister well before the schedule and will strive to ensure that the benefits of power and energy sector reach the common man.





He was greeted at the office by senior officers on this occasion.











