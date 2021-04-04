Rahul Gandhi greets people on Easter

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Easter.

"Celebrating hope and new beginnings - Happy Easter!" tweeted the Wayanad MP.



Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings on the occasion of Easter.

"Easter greetings to all! The resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated across the world, gives us hope and happiness; reaffirms our faith in the innate goodness of humanity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen the bonds of love, affection and harmony in our society!" tweeted the President's office.

In a tweet, the PM said: "Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world."

The holy day of Easter is celebrated with joy and pride by Christians all over the world and is considered one of the most auspicious days for the community.

It marks Jesus Christ's resurrection. As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, large gatherings have been restricted across the country. Last year there was a total lockdown during Good Friday and Easter. (ANI)



