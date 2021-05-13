Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor On Centre's 'Positivity Propaganda Push'

New Delhi (The Hawk): Keeping up to 'Together We Stand', irrepressible Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor cynically jeer at Narendra Modi-headed Centre's mega "positivity propaganda push" @ Rs many millions at a time when the crucial finances are immediately required for alleviation of the ongoing COVID-19 via vaccinations, jabs, oxygen cylinders, full scale related infrastructures up to the rural level from urban levels, etc + all out advanced whole scale preparations from now on itself for the third wave of the incoming pandemic + spreading of new strains in India + making all out facilities of the current virus now fast spreading amid 2-year-olds to 35. What's more? The pandemic now is fast traveling toward the rural areas of the country that so far were comparatively safe and sound.

How ever that is not to be so, according to Gandhi-Kishor. That's because, since last week, central government officials abandoning focus on the annti-pandemic measures were made to attend a workshop on better communication and highlighting of the government's "positive work" amid the Covid second wave. (This without Modi's sanction but he is now facing flak for that).

The government's mega-push for "positivity" to fend off criticism, both in the country and abroad, has set up a new political flashpoint, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling it "burying one's head in the sand" and a betrayal of citizens.

"The false assurance of 'positive thinking' is a joke on those families and health workers who have lost their loved ones and are suffering a crisis of oxygen, hospitals and medicines. Burying one's head in the sand is not positive - it is a betrayal of our citizens," the Congress MP tweeted.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor calls it "disgusting" to push "propaganda" in the name of spreading positivity.

"In the face of a grieving nation and tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push falsehood and propaganda in the name of spreading positivity is disgusting! For being positive we don't have to become blind propagandist of the government," Kishor tweeted.

The sharp reactions follow reports of a new strategy of the government, the ruling BJP to fight massive national and international criticism of the Narendra Modi government's handling of the Covid second wave.

Central government officials including joint secretary-rank officials are made to attend a workshop on better communication and highlighting of the government's "positive work".

Union ministers have been tweeting efforts like the movement of Oxygen Express and stories and articles on the government's outreach.

The official Twitter handle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' mentions that the powerful message of positivity needs to be communicated.

As part of the pushback, BJP president JP Nadda wrote a sharp letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi rebutting her criticism of the government, its policies on vaccines and election rallies held by PM Modi and other senior leaders.

In his four-page letter, Nadda listed how the government has distributed ventilators procured under the PM CARES fund and how concerted efforts are being made to handle this crisis.