Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Modi govt over rise in fuel prices

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government over rise in fuel prices. Taking a jibe at the Centre, he said that if the rates of fuel prices does not increase then it becomes becomes big news.





"Such is the development of Modi government that if the prices of petrol and diesel do not increase any day then it becomes a bigger news." Rahul Gandhi, who is Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad tweeted in Hindi.





Fuel prices increased again across the country on Friday adding more misery to common man's woe, as he already grapples with rising food prices amid shrinking income.





Petrol prices have reached very close to hitting the century mark all across the country extending the scope of historic high prices that had already made the fuel rate cross the Rs 100 per-litre-mark in certain cities and towns of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.





On Friday, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised the price of petrol and diesel between 23-30 paisa per litre across the four metros.





The Congress has been critical of the Centre over the rise in the furl prices in the last several months.

—IANS

