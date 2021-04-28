Rahul Gandhi's 'Essential vs Non-Essential' Jab

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul Gandhi's 'Essential' vs 'Non-Essential' no-holds-barred jab at Narendra Modi Government's topmost priority to multi quadrillion, quintrillion, sextillion, septillion, octillion, nonillion, decillion $ worth Central Vista Work at a time when the country is literally reeling with mass deaths, no oxygen, no vaccines, no ICU, no hospital beds, no cremation grounds, no graveyards, no…sheer en masse mass destruction in India has come as a sheer relief entailing many heaving a sigh of relief that at least Rahul G is heeding to them at a time when the Government has raised its hands upward in utter despair, helplessness, worthlessness .

Rahul Gandhi earlier repeatedly criticised the government's pathetic handling of the pandemic. But no relief to it allowing masses to die with none in Government to take care of.

Rahul Gandhi again hit out hard at the government for continuing with work on the ambitious Central Vista project at the time when the country is grappling with the deadly second wave of Covid which has killed thousands and crippled the healthcare system.

"Central Vista- not essential. Central Govt with a vision- essential," the top Congress leader tweeted.

Mr Gandhi, who on April 20 said he has tested positive for COVID-19, has repeatedly criticised the government's handling of the pandemic.

Now he asked the ruling BJP not to turn India "into a victim of its system" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He has squarely blamed the centre for the crisis of oxygen and medicine shortage.

Setting an example, he cancelled all his election rallies in West Bengal citing the Covid spiral and urged others to do the same.

"The opposition want to use the money used in the Central Vista project to vaccinate more people. We could have bought more PPE kits, given direct transfers to migrant workers," said he.

In Delhi, which is under a lockdown, construction work is permitted at construction sites where workers have been given on-site accommodation. But when a spot check at the location is done, not many are found camping at the construction site. Most of the workers are found coming from Kirti Nagar - 16 km away - and adjoining areas.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista envisages a new triangular parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to sources, the government is determined that preparations for India's 75th Independence Day must continue.