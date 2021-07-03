Top
Home > India News > Rahul targets govt once again over Covid vaccination policy

Rahul targets govt once again over Covid vaccination policy

 The Hawk |  3 July 2021 5:01 AM GMT

Rahul targets govt once again over Covid vaccination policy
X

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday once again targeted the government over its vaccination policy, saying "mind the gap".


In a tweet, the Congress leader said, "Mind the gap."


He tweeted with the hashtag #Wherearevaccines.


He also attached a graphics of cumulative vaccination tracker to back his claims.


Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had said that July has come but vaccines have not, drawing a sharp rebuttal from the BJP.


The Congress leader has been critical of the government over its Covid vaccination policy.


--IANS


Updated : 3 July 2021 5:01 AM GMT
Tags:    Rahul Gandhi   Covid policy   Wherearevaccines   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X