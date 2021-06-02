Top
Rahul urges citizens to raise voice for free Covid vaccination for all

Rahul urges citizens to raise voice for free Covid vaccination for all

 2 Jun 2021

Rahul urges citizens to raise voice for free Covid vaccination for all
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the citizens of the nation to raise their voice in support of free Covid vaccination for all, as he underlined that the vaccine provides strongest protection against the pandemic.

"Vaccine is the strongest protection against Covid pandemic. You also raise your voice to provide free vacciation to everyone and to wake the government," he tweeted.

Rahul also shared the hashtag of #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination and attached a video over the Covid vaccine shortage in the country.

Updated : 2 Jun 2021
Tags:    Rahul Gandhi   citizens   Covid vaccination   

