Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for oxygen shortage, lack of ICU beds amid COVID-19 deaths

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government for the medical oxygen shortage crisis in parts of the country amid the second COVID-19 wave, saying the lack of ICU beds and oxygen was causing deaths, rather than the disease itself.

"Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you," the Congress leader tweeted.

He had also hit out at the Centre for its 'anti-people policies' earlier.

"...The crisis in India is not just corona, but the anti-people policies of the Central government. Not false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution!" he tweeted.

The country is in the middle of a lethal second COVID-19 wave, with many parts, facing acute oxygen shortage.

As many as 2,263 deaths and 3,32,730 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over 3 lakh cases. (ANI)