Radha Mohan Singh takes second shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi

New Delhi: Radha Mohan Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president and Member of Parliament, on Monday administered his second dose of COVID-19 at the Parliament House in the national capital.

Singh, former Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, said that the vaccine is absolutely safe and people must take the shot when their turn comes.

"Took the second dose of coronavirus vaccine in Parliament House in New Delhi today. With the world's largest vaccination drive, India is getting stronger in war against the virus. The vaccine is absolutely safe and people must take the shot when their turn comes."

India reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 392,488 cases yesterday. (ANI)