Quad copter from Pak repulsed by BSF at IB

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) have fired at a quad copter from Pakistan to repulse it from crossing the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu, officials said.





"Alert BSF troops fired at a small quad copter belonging to Pakistan today morning at about 4.25 a.m. as it was trying to cross IB in Arnia sector," BSF said.





"Due to this firing it returned back immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area."





Jammu is witnessing heightened drone activity.





On June 29, drone activities were thwarted by the army at Ratnachuk-Kaluchak military area in Jammu.





On June 27, there were two bomb blasts at the Jammu airforce station which security agencies suspect were carried out using drones.





