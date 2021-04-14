AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL achieves highest ever turnover

New Delhi: The public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH, Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) has recorded its highest-ever turnover of Rs 164 crore in 2020-21.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, this is the highest number achieved in the company's history and an all-time high profit of approximately Rs 12 crore is reported for the year. In the previous year, 2019-20 best revenue figures of the company was Rs 97 Crore.

"This growth is reflective of the fast-growing adoption of AYUSH products and services by the public in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recently recommended its 18 Ayurvedic products for World Health Organization, Good Manufacturing Practices (WHO-GMP) or Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP) certification subject to certain observations in March 2021. WHO-GMP or CoPP certification is given to companies after conducting an inspection.

The Ministry said that the certification is an endorsement of the quality of IMPCL's products. It will help IMPCL to commence export operation of quality medicines at a global level.

"IMPCL is one of the most trusted manufacturers of AYUSH medicines in the country and is known for the authenticity of its formulations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was able to cater for the needs of the country in the shortest time, probably the first company in the country to provide Immuno boosting medicines as AurakshaImmuno Boosting Kit. At Rs 350, it is one of the lowest-priced such kits and is also available on Amazon. Nearly 2 lakh such kits have been sold in the last two months," the release said.

"Presently, IMPCL is manufacturing 656 classical Ayurvedic, 332 Unani and 71 proprietary Ayurvedic medicines for the various diseases spectrum. It has contributed towards research and development activities and 25 new proprietary Ayurvedic medicines as per the Essential Drug List (EDL)," the statement informed adding that all Government institutions doing business with IMPCL have praised the company for providing steady support to various health programmes and ensuring an unbroken supply of products during the e COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)