President Kovind extends Buddha Purnima greetings

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, urging people to follow the path of wisdom, compassion and service shown by Buddha.

In a tweet, the President also said that we should get rid of COVID-19 through collective resolve and concerted efforts.



"Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. The teachings of Lord Buddha show us the path of liberation from suffering. Let us follow the path of wisdom, compassion & service shown by the Buddha and get rid of COVID-19 through our collective resolve & concerted efforts," he tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too extended greetings on the occasion.

"On this auspicious occasion, I salute Lord Buddha - a symbol of love, compassion, humility and peace. Lord Buddha gave the message of truth, non-violence and human service to the whole world. His thoughts will inspire us to continue on the path of humanity and harmony," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is considered a 'triple-blessed day' - as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parnirvana.

In Prayagraj, people took holy dips in Triveni Sangam on the occasion. (ANI)