Preneet Kaur-Priyanka Tame Navjot 'He' / 'She'













New Delhi (The Hawk): Sheer dynamism, "required obsequiousness" of Maharani Preneet Kaur, MP,-Mademoiselle Prima Donna Priyanka Gandhi fully conceptualised, planned, blow-by-blow framed joint venture has saved Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Chief Ministership, quietening his strongest ever bete noire Navjot Sidhu and his wife Navjot Sidhu by dangling their "satisfactory" largesse never ever expected/anticipated by him or her or them.





In fact, according to insiders of Palace Politics of Punjab, Navjot (Singh) deliberately was recalcitrant against Amarinder ably supported by Navjot (Kaur) as they anticipated Congress' disciplinary actions against them that would prove to be a perfect alibi/motive for them to leave Congres and cross over to their own party to be form ed by them,'' Aam Aadmi Party, All India Shiromani Akali Dal or 'Wahe Khalsa' or 'Bole Sonihal' or 'Sat Sri Akal', all three of which were reported to them as equally perfect hits with the masses of all hues all throughout Punjab, the country and abroad as well





Because, all three directly relate to "Sikh Sangal", hence, mass adulation/support evoking culminating in to helping them win election with extreme ease in Punjab in 2022 itself.





Who knows, say insiders in Navjot-cocoon, "Navjot-Pajee may well be CM also".





That's true who knows!





But the fact is, confide insiders in know of full mattets, both Priyanka and Preneet somehow came to know of it --- thanks to their spies who also are perfect eavesdroppers --- much before Navjot and company were even due to decide on the date to embark on a new party with abs new name mentioned above.





Hereafter, no looking back. For both Priyanka, Preneet.





Both reportedly devised 100% fool proof ways jointly to 'nip' both Navjot Sidhu permanently showing the perennial damocle's sword to Navjot.





It instantaneously worked exactly the way the Navjots' craved for.





Say insiders matter-of-factly: "The Damocle's Sword of Preneet-Priyanka hit the 'bull's eye' perfectly. The vociferous mumbo-jumbo of Sidhu against the Captain was instantaneously past/history. ...Navjot now is hurriedly looking for a boon/boost for himself from Priyanka via Preneet".





Oh Yes, now Rahul Gandhi, who not long ago refused to meet Navjot Sidhu to avert listening anything against the Captain, is now 'OK' with



