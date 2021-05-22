PM's Eyes-n-Ears P K Mishra

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ubiquitous, omniscient, omnipotent eyes-n-ears is his Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra or "PK Mishra as in PMO" looks into policy issues (getting the hang of it?) and matters relating to ministries of Personnel, Law, Appointments Committee of Cabinet and other appointments.

He also looks into issues related to the Cabinet Secretariat, listing of items for the meeting of the Union Cabinet, anti-corruption unit, PMO's establishment and all important policy issues and matters.

Also, policy issues and matters relating to all ministries/departments/agencies/bodies except those specifically allocated to by the PM.

Mishra has been the prime minister Modi's additional principal secretary elevated as his Principal Secretary after impeccable Nripendra Misra stepped down. (The latter now is Nehru Museum and Library at Teen Murti House).

Sinha is a former Cabinet Secretary, was later appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the PMO before being made Modi's Principal Advisor.

Mishra holds the rank of a Cabinet minister.

Pramod Kumar Mishra often abbreviated to as P. K. Mishra, is a re-employed 1972 batch IAS officer belonging to Gujarat cadre. He currently is the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

After the election of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India, Mishra was appointed as the Additional Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, in the rank and status of Cabinet Minister, the Government of India's topmost bureaucrat,[6][7][8] and was deemed to have been re-employed into the IAS.

During his tenure as additional principal secretary, Mishra has been considered to be one of the best bureaucrats in India.[14]

On 11 June 2019, Mishra was re-appointed as Additional Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment along with the re-appointment of Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra with effect from 31 May 2019. These appointments were designated to be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister. On 11 September 2019 PK Mishra is appointed as a principal secretary of Prime Minister of India

Top state cadre IAS officer P K Misra will be taking over as chairman of Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) here on Tuesday. Retired as secretary, Union agriculture ministry last weekend, Misra gave his formal consent to return to Gujarat as GERC chairman.

Known to be extremely close to Chief Minister Narendra Modi, whom he served as principal secretary during the 2002 riots and later, Misra was initially not very keen to come back to Gujarat because of 'family reasons' . Though negotiations were on at several places, including Food and Agriculture Organisation, Misra finally decided to give a nod to the offer from Modi to return.

Gujarat government failed to get anyone to head GERC for the last eight months. This forced Gujarat High Court to ask the state government to appoint by September 7, a GERC chairman, a posting responsible for fixing tariffs for all categories of power consumers.

There are many in the Raisina Hill who assert that he is a perfect "decision-taker" leaving final decision to the Prime Minister Modi to tick Ok (or, reject) on it if he thinks it befitting. Mishra goes on doing his job as assigned…



