POWERGRID continues COVID care initiatives

New Delhi (The Hawk): Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a 'Maharatna' Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India had provided all the necessary help for treating all its employees (current, superannuated & contract workers) alongwith their dependents in pan - India who were infected with COVID-19 and sensitising others about COVID appropriate behaviour.

Northern Region – II of POWERGRID organised Five vaccination drives for employees, their dependents extended family and contractual workers, superannuated employees and their families at various Sub-stations including Jalandhar, Moga, Hamirpur and Wagoora. A vaccination drive was also conducted for approximately 100 nos. of Contract Workers at RHQ Jammu.

35 COVID care facility beds with oxygen support have been set up. An isolation centre with 24x7 nurse care facility and an immunologist is available for round the clock consultation and personal visit to employees and dependents.

In order to sensitise employees, family members and support staff regarding the importance of social distancing, masks, hand hygiene , posters depicting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour have been placed at Main Gate, parking area, lift area and reception of RHQ Jammu along with Main Gate, Transit Camps and Community Centre of POWERGRID Residential Complex.

These small initiatives have helped in affectively managing the ailing and providing them with the best possible care.