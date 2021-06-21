Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar

New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday met Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar here, their second meeting this month amid heightened speculation about the possible formation of a Third Front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The closed-door discussions between Kishor and Pawar at the latter's residence lasted for about one-and-a-half hours, sources said.

The meeting comes a day before the NCP's general body meeting scheduled to be held at Pawar's residence.

Kishor, who was instrumental in the Trinamool Congress's victory in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, had also met Pawar on June 11, fuelling the talk of opposition parties coming together against the BJP.

According to sources, former finance minister and now a TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh are also expected to call on Pawar on Tuesday.

Kishor, who had been part of the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, later became a poll strategist for several non-NDA parties.

He had handled the poll strategy of the TMC in the West Bengal Assembly polls and for the DMK in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections this year. He had also been a poll strategist for the Janata Dal-United and Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in the 2015 Bihar assembly polls.—PTI