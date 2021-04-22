Police party which went to stop Ramlila attacked in MP

Ratlam: A police party was attacked when it asked people to stop the Ramlila which was taking place in violation of Covid protocols in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

The incident happened on Wednesday night under Alot police station of Ratlam district when the police party reached the spot and asked the people to end the event. Some people cut the electricity supply and started beating the policemen. Three of them received injuries in the incident.

There is a ban on the gathering of people due to rising Covid cases in the state. However, in Bardiya Rathore village, more than two hundred people had gathered to watch Ramlila. When the police came to know about this, the police personnel who reached the spot asked the people to stop the event. The villagers refused to stop it and when the police pressed, the people turned off the power supply and attacked members of the police team in the dark. Three policemen were injured in this attack, while the police vehicle was vandalized.

The injured police personnel have been admitted to a health centre in Alot. The police have registered a case against unidentified people.—IANS