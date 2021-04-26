PM talks to Mizoram CM and takes stock of forest fire situation

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi talked to Mizoram Chief Minister, Mr. Zoramthanga today and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in parts of the state.

In a tweet, Shri Modi said "spoke to Mizoram CM, Mr. Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in overcoming this crisis. We all pray for the safety and wellbeing of the people of Mizoram."