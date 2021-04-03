After May 2, the new growth mission for Assam will intensify: PM

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the new Assam will be 'Atmanirbhar' and after May 2, the new BJP-led government would step up its developmental mission with a renewed zeal.

Modi said that many developmental projects, including road connectivity, have been accomplished and many more are being undertaken to transform Assam into an 'Atmanirbhar' state.

"The people of Assam are keen to go with peace and development... they do not want any division in society," the Prime Minister said, while addressing an election rally in Tamulpur in Baksa district.

The Tamulpur assembly constituency in western Assam would go to the polls in the third phase, on April 6. Congress ally Bodoland People's Front candidate Rangja Khungur Basumatary switched sides to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this week.

The Prime Minister, in his speech, urged militants who are still following the path of terrorism to lay down their arms and join the mainstream of life for building a peaceful and 'Aatmanirbhar' new Assam.

Saying that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' is the "basic mantra" of the party and its mission is to work for the country and its development, the Prime Minister said that the BJP is not doing vote bank politics.

Terming the Congress led 10-party 'Mahajot' as 'Mahajooth'(grand lie), Modi said that the Congress had betrayed all the ethnic communities in Assam.

"The people have rejected the parties attacking the identity of Assam for decades."

"The people of Assam in the first two phase of elections voted against the Congress-led 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) and gave their mandate for the double-engine government for the second time in Assam," Modi asserted.

Detailing the developmental projects being undertaken and already completed, the Prime Minister said that several big bridges have been constructed and half a dozen bridges are being constructed along with rural roads, by the double-engine government.

"Several hundred kilometres of new railway lines were laid in Assam and airports including the Guwahati airports modernised. All these infrastructure projects would create new job opportunities in Assam."

Of the three-phase elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly, the third and final phase of polling will be held in 40 seats on April 6.

Nearly 81 per cent of the 73,44,631 voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of polling in Assam on Thursday in the 39 constituencies.

Around 80 per cent of 81,09,815 voters cast their votes on March 27 in the first phase of polling in 47 constituencies.

The results will be declared on May 2.

—IANS