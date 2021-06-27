PM Modi to inaugurate Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), Ahmedabad on Sunday at 11.30 AM.





In a tweet yesterday, the Prime Minister said, "Tomorrow, 27th June will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad. This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan."





"You are cordially invited to the VIRTUAL INAUGURATION OF ZEN GARDEN & KAIZEN ACADEMY at AMA by SHRI NARENDRA MODI, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at 11.30 am IST on SUNDAY, JUNE 27. Join us Live on our YouTube Channel https://youtube.com/c/AhmedabadManagementAssociation... #amaahmedabad #ahmedabad #ZenGarden", tweeted AMA.





Previously, on May 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Minister's Office that day. (ANI)



