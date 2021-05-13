PM to release 8th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN on 14th May

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the 8th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 14th May at 11 AM via video conferencing. This will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will also interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.

About PM-KISAN

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.