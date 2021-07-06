PM Modi pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 120th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his 120th birth anniversary.





Remembering the remarkable scholar and intellectual, the Prime Minister said Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress.





"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr Mookerjee devoted his life towards India's unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual," the PM tweeted.





Mookerjee (1901-1953), who was a politician, barrister and academician, served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet. (ANI)



