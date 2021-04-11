PM Modi pays tributes to Jyotirao Phule's on his 194th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Jyotirao Phule's on his 194th birth anniversary and said that the latter's dedication and commitment towards social reform will continue to inspire generations to come.

Calling Phule as a great philanthropist, thinker, philosopher, and writer, the Prime Minister said he remained committed to the cause of educating and empowering women throughout his life.



"I greet Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, a great philanthropist, thinker, philosopher, and writer on her birth anniversary. He remained committed to the education and empowerment of women throughout his life. Their allegiance to social reform will continue to inspire generations to come," he tweeted in Hindi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also paid tributes to Phule on his birth anniversary.

"A big tribute to the great thinker, philanthropist, author Jyotirao Govindrao Phule ji on his birth anniversary. He opened the country's first women's education school and made a remarkable contribution in ending caste-based divisions and discrimination in Indian society," he tweeted.

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was an Indian social activist, thinker, anti-caste social reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. His work extended to many fields, including the eradication of untouchability and the caste system.

—ANI