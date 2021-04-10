PM Modi urges the ECI to take strict action against accused in Cooch Behar killings

Khawakhali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Saturday condoled the deaths in Cooch Behar
and urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the
accused of the incidents, in which five people
including a first time voter were killed.
Addressing a BJP rally in this part of the tea belt of north Bengal,
Mr Modi, " What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My
sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their
demise."
Slamming the chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly
provoking her supporters against
the central forces, Mr Modi said " Didi and her goons are perturbed,
seeing the people's support for BJP.
She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away."
The Prime minister blamed the chief minister for allegedly instigating
people against central forces, adding the forces
were here to ensure the voters could cast their voting rights freely.
Elsewhere, Chief Minister Mamata Banrjee while appealing for calm
charged the central forces for opening the firing
in which 4 people were killed.
Addressing a rally the chief minister also asked Union home minister
Amit Shah to explain why five lives were lost in central forces'
firing in Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar district during the fourth phase of
polling. Claiming she had long apprehended such a situation after
watching the "high handedness" of central forces for long, Ms Banerjee
said "after killing so many people they (Election Commission) are
saying the firing was in self defence. They should feel ashamed.This
is a lie."
Mr Modi during his address said, "Didi, this violence, tactics of
instigating people to attack the Security Forces, the tactics of
obstructing the polling process will not protect you. This violence
can't protect you from the 10 years of your ill-governance.
"I would like to tell Didi, TMC and its goons clearly that their ways
will not be allowed to work in Bengal. I urge the Election Commission
to take strict action against the accused of the incident in Cooch
Behar."
He said the death was very saddening and expressed his sympathy with
the bereaved family members.
He said the defeat of the TMC government was imminent and a double
engine government of the BJp to be installed after May 2.
Mr Modi also alleged that the TMC government in the past 10 years has undermined
the security aspects of north Bengal which has three international borders.
"North Bengal is critical to national security which has been
undermined due to appeasement politics
of the TMC government," alleged Mr Modi.
He said the TMC even insulted the Scheduled Castes people, claiming a
party leader likened them ( SC /ST) to beggars.
He also lauded the Gorkha community saying they always stood in the
frontline to save the country.
Meanwhile, a TMC statement in Kolkata said, "We are sad to say with
deep concern that firing by central forces has left four dead and four
injured at Mathabhanga. We also want to say that the central forces
are committing crimes and crossing all limits. The EC should come out
with an explanation."
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
had pointed to the excesses of the central forces, she was twice
issued a show cause notice.
"Now, the people of the state want to showcause the EC about how this unfortunate event unfolded," she said.
Latel,y the EC adjourned polling at booth in Cooch Behar that witnessed violence.
The Commission ordered adjourning the poll in Polling Station 125 of
Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency, Cooch Behar based on an interim
report from Special Observers.
Detailed reports have been sought from them and Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm today.
—UNI