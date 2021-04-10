PM Modi urges the ECI to take strict action against accused in Cooch Behar killings

Khawakhali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on

Saturday condoled the deaths in Cooch Behar

and urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the

accused of the incidents, in which five people

including a first time voter were killed.

Addressing a BJP rally in this part of the tea belt of north Bengal,

Mr Modi, " What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My

sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their

demise."

Slamming the chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly

provoking her supporters against

the central forces, Mr Modi said " Didi and her goons are perturbed,

seeing the people's support for BJP.

She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away."

The Prime minister blamed the chief minister for allegedly instigating

people against central forces, adding the forces

were here to ensure the voters could cast their voting rights freely.

Elsewhere, Chief Minister Mamata Banrjee while appealing for calm

charged the central forces for opening the firing

in which 4 people were killed.

Addressing a rally the chief minister also asked Union home minister

Amit Shah to explain why five lives were lost in central forces'

firing in Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar district during the fourth phase of

polling. Claiming she had long apprehended such a situation after

watching the "high handedness" of central forces for long, Ms Banerjee

said "after killing so many people they (Election Commission) are

saying the firing was in self defence. They should feel ashamed.This

is a lie."

Mr Modi during his address said, "Didi, this violence, tactics of

instigating people to attack the Security Forces, the tactics of

obstructing the polling process will not protect you. This violence

can't protect you from the 10 years of your ill-governance.

"I would like to tell Didi, TMC and its goons clearly that their ways

will not be allowed to work in Bengal. I urge the Election Commission

to take strict action against the accused of the incident in Cooch

Behar."

He said the death was very saddening and expressed his sympathy with

the bereaved family members.

He said the defeat of the TMC government was imminent and a double

engine government of the BJp to be installed after May 2.

Mr Modi also alleged that the TMC government in the past 10 years has undermined

the security aspects of north Bengal which has three international borders.

"North Bengal is critical to national security which has been

undermined due to appeasement politics

of the TMC government," alleged Mr Modi.

He said the TMC even insulted the Scheduled Castes people, claiming a

party leader likened them ( SC /ST) to beggars.

He also lauded the Gorkha community saying they always stood in the

frontline to save the country.

Meanwhile, a TMC statement in Kolkata said, "We are sad to say with

deep concern that firing by central forces has left four dead and four

injured at Mathabhanga. We also want to say that the central forces

are committing crimes and crossing all limits. The EC should come out

with an explanation."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

had pointed to the excesses of the central forces, she was twice

issued a show cause notice.

"Now, the people of the state want to showcause the EC about how this unfortunate event unfolded," she said.

Latel,y the EC adjourned polling at booth in Cooch Behar that witnessed violence.

The Commission ordered adjourning the poll in Polling Station 125 of

Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency, Cooch Behar based on an interim

report from Special Observers.

Detailed reports have been sought from them and Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm today.

—UNI