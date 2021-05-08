PM reviews Covid situation in three NE states

Agartala / Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Ministers of Tripura, Manipur and Sikkim on the Covid situation in these three northeastern states.

Officials said that the Prime Minister took stock of the situation related to health care facilities and vaccination in these states.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb thanked the Prime Minister for sending 60 oxygen concentrators. "Thank you Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji & GOI for providing 60 oxygen concentrators to help people of Tripura in its battle against Covid-19. I appeal to everyone to maintain social distance, wear masks and follow Covid related protocols together we will defeat Covid," Deb said in a tweet.



Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh, in a tweet, said: "I'm grateful to the Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji & HM Shri Amit Shah Ji for calling me to assess the Covid-19 situation in Manipur & assuring of every necessary assistance. Their concern & support have always uplifted our spirit and we believe we can win this fight very soon."—IANS